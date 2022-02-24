WATERTOWN — Friday will be the last day Samaritan Medical Center will offer state-sponsored COVID-19 PCR testing, citing a directive from New York state.
The hospital announced Thursday that the drive-up testing location will continue to remain open to test surgical patients and people directed to be tested from calling the resource line. The paid PCR test will continue to be offered for a $100 fee.
Those who have a scheduled test for travel and used the free option will need to reschedule and pay for the test, Kathleen Montgomery, Samaritan marketing specialist, said in a press release.
Samaritan is encouraging people to use the state’s testing site locator to find other local testing options at wdt.me/td7Yse.
