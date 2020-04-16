ALBANY — The state’s infection rate of coronavirus is on the decline, but that may not be a trend, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said as the state extended school and business closures Thursday for another month.
New York State on Pause — a 10-point executive order mandating social distancing regulations — was extended Thursday to keep all school districts and nonessential businesses closed through May 15.
“I don’t want to project beyond that period,” Gov. Cuomo said Thursday afternoon during a COVID-19 briefing at the state Capitol. “That’s about one month. One month is a long time.”
New York’s COVID-19 fatalities totaled 12,192 by Thursday — up from 11,586 on Wednesday. The state’s virus-related deaths dipped to 606 on Wednesday, including 577 in hospitals and 29 in nursing homes, down from 752 fatalities Tuesday and 778 on Monday. The state had 671 deaths Easter Sunday, but otherwise surpassed 700 fatalities per day from April 6 to 15, peaking April 8 at 799 deaths.
New York tested 550,579 people for the virus, revealing 222,284 positive cases by Thursday afternoon. The state’s hospitalization rates continued to decline to 17,735 patients Thursday, or about 8 percent, down from 18,335, or 8.6 percent, on Wednesday. Net change in intubations is also down at 40 fewer patients, according to the governor’s office.
Gov. Cuomo signed an executive order Wednesday requiring all New Yorkers to wear masks or other cloth face coverings, such as a scarf or bandana, over their nose and mouth when out in public to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Masks must be worn by riders and operators on any public transportation, in private transportation carriers or at-hire vehicles such as Uber or Lyft.
The order will go in effect 8 p.m. Friday and applies to every resident over age 2. The mandate does not include a civil violation for people who do not wear a mask, Gov. Cuomo said, but a penalty may be enforced if people do not follow it.
Phones are “ringing off the hook” in opposition to the face covering requirement, Gov. Cuomo said, as some residents feel it’s a breach of governmental power. Dozens of protesters gathered outside the state Capitol in Albany on Thursday afternoon saying they will ignore the executive order to wear face masks or coverings in public.
“We want to see fewer people die,” the governor said. “If you don’t think 600 people died yesterday and you don’t think that’s a problem, I disagree with you. If you don’t think 600 people died, I’ll bring you to see the 600 people.
“...You have a liability, a responsibility, not to infect me. Asking New Yorkers to wear a mask at this time is more than reasonable.”
The state’s COVID-19 infection rate
States, private sector companies and the federal government are calling to bring rapid saliva and antibody COVID-19 testing kits to scale, the governor said, and may face a similar hardship to last month’s scramble for ventilators by having to compete with each other.
Gov. Cuomo spoke to White House officials about the issue Thursday morning.
“This has to be figured out, and it can only be figured out with partnership with the federal government,” he said. “A state does not have the capacity to do that. I understand that this is a problematic area and the federal government’s not eager to get involved in testing, but the plain reality here is we have to do it in partnership with the federal government.”
A virus situation is out of control when one person infects two people or more. If one person infects one other person, the rate of spread is stable. One person infecting fewer than one other person indicates the disease is on the decline, Gov. Cuomo explained Thursday.
The state’s infection spread rate was 0.9 Thursday, or one New Yorker with COVID-19 is infecting less than one other person. COVID-19’s spread rate in Wuhan, China, where the virus was first discovered in December, was between 2 and 3, or one person infecting two to three other people, at the start of the pandemic. Wuhan’s infection spread rate decreased to 0.3 after enforcing stay-at-home orders and social distancing.
New York’s spread rate margin of error is 0.9 to 1.2, Gov. Cuomo said.
“We’re at 0.9 ... we only have a margin of error of 0.9 to 1.2,” the governor said. “(A rate of) 1.2 takes you back to the high projection rate. That does not leave you a lot of wiggle room. If you go to 1.2, you’re going to have a problem again. You see how narrow the window is.”
New York will send 100 ventilators to New Jersey as the neighboring state approaches the apex.
New York continues to work with New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Delaware and Rhode Island to coordinate a plan to gradually reopen businesses and restart the economy, but not drive up the COVID-19 infection rate, which has slowed from effective social distancing.
The seven-state task force is establishing guidelines to determine which businesses could open first and where, and how to reimagine a socially distanced workplace until the federal government approves a COVID-19 vaccine, likely more than a year from now.
“It will be a moment of transportation for society,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We paid a very high price for it ... There are lessons we must learn from this. We can do things differently and we can do things better.”
(2) comments
And the really infuriating thing regarding Cuomo and his concerns over the health of New Yorkers was his tatal disregard for entire segments of society and measles vaccines. Measles kills, yet thousands of anti vaxxers were allowed to let their kids become vectors of this known scourge, and infect thousands of New Yorkers. Hasidic Jews, Amish and hippy mothers alike endangered the community. The numbers were plain as day, they should have been zero.
What, what are the numbers? Again, during a normal year, NY can expect @ 135,000 deaths, most are end of life pneumonia. (Think flu.) Now, NY is assuming all flu like deaths, untested, are Covid related........talk about skewing the curve!. So, NY numbers are unnaturally pushing the cost benefit towards closure. But total deaths during the period should examined, then Covid calculated. The cure is becoming much, much worse than the disease. The concept of people dying in nursing homes as pandemic is absurd. What and where were the deaths last year? I'll bet nursing homes were pretty high on the list.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.