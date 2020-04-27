ALBANY — The New York State on PAUSE executive order, which closed all schools and nonessential businesses, is in effect through May 15, but Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Monday that the order will likely be extended in many parts of the state beyond May 15.
“There is no ‘x’ date,” Gov. Cuomo said. “You listen to the national experts...who said there could be a second wave. Nobody’s giving anybody a date here.”
The state’s first phase to reopen will include low-risk businesses, such as construction and manufacturing industries. State officials are speaking with more essential and lower-risk businesses one-on-one about their reopening plans. Businesses must consider the vulnerable populations in their staff, how employees and customers can maintain social distancing, limit gathering sizes and have adequate personal protective equipment (PPE), such as masks or gloves, before reopening.
Businesses and government agencies must also assess the cleaning and hygiene in the workplace, capacity requirements, access, travel, transportation, training, risk and communication processes.
“This is not a one-sided equation here,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Businesses need to think how they will open under this new normal...We need them to be creative and think outside of the box.
“These are all factors for businesses to consider who want to reopen quickly,” he added. “The way a business opens determines the risk.”
Under new guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), states and regions must show a 14-day decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations in order to begin reopening, Gov. Cuomo said.
The governor’s office also released updated COVID-19 antibody test results Monday showing almost 15 percent of New Yorkers have been exposed to coronavirus.
Phase-two results of the state’s antibody testing survey show 14.9 percent of New York’s population has COVID-19 antibodies, indicating they were exposed to, recovered from and are immune to the illness. The state has not conducted antibody testing on anyone under age 18.
Of about 7,500 New Yorkers tested to date, 52 percent were female and 48 percent were male. About 24.7 percent of positives were collected in New York City, with 14.4 percent on Long Island, 15.1 percent in Westchester and Rockland counties and 3.2 percent in the rest of the state.
The antibody study shows 2.6 percent positive in the Mohawk Valley, 1.2 percent in the north country, 2.1 percent positive in the Capital Region, 10.4 percent in the Hudson Valley including Westchester and Rockland counties and 7.1 percent in Western New York.
“The antibody testing tells you where we are,” Gov. Cuomo said during Monday’s briefing in the state Capitol. “It gives us a snapshot of where we are.”
The virus infection rate continues to be highest in African-American, Latino, Hispanic and other communities of color. About 22.2 percent of people who identify as multiple, or other, races tested positive for virus antibodies. About 32 percent of Latino or Hispanic, 16.9 percent of blacks and 14.6 percent of Asians tested have COVID-19 antibodies. About 8.9 percent of whites tested positive. The state continues to prioritize diagnostic and antibody testing in communities of color.
The state’s overall infection rate is 0.8 percent, which means one person infected with COVID-19 is infecting about 0.8, or less than one, other person. A week ago, New York’s infection rate was 0.9 percent. The state’s margin of error is 0.8-1.2 percent, so the margin error for a virus outbreak resurgence is small, Gov. Cuomo said.
“You can blow through that window like wind through reeds,” Gov. Cuomo said. “The worst situation is when one person infects two people — that’s fire in dry grass...that’s where we were when this started. Right now, we’re at 0.8 percent, and that is good news. Statistically, it’s very close.”
Upstate New York’s infection rate is 0.9 percent compared to 0.75 percent downstate. Officials continue to monitor the state hospitalization rate and COVID-19 antibody and diagnostic tests results to determine if the infection rate continues its downward trend.
New York’s COVID-19 fatalities reached 17,303 on Monday — up from 16,599 on Saturday and 16,966 on Sunday. The state saw 337 virus-related deaths Sunday, including 313 in hospitals and 24 in nursing homes. The daily death toll continues a slight decline from 367 on Saturday and 437 on Friday.
The state tested 826,095 people as of Monday, revealing 291,996 total positive cases of COVID-19. Hospitalization rates also continued a downward trend to 12,819 on Monday, down 685 patients from 12,839 on Sunday. New hospitalizations remain flat at about 1,000 new virus patients per day statewide. COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide have returned to numbers from March 31.
“We don’t want to see flat, we want to see an increasing decline,” Gov. Cuomo said, adding hospital discharges may be down on Sundays. “Hopefully it was a Sunday anomaly.”
The state reported 4,157 patients in intensive care. The net change in intubations was down 92 fewer patients Monday to 3,485 total, according to the governor’s office.
