State officials are meeting travelers who arrive in New York to ensure they self-isolate for two weeks as Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo expanded the quarantine order to four additional states Tuesday.
New York’s order was expanded Tuesday to require visitors from 23 states to self-isolate for two weeks, adding Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio and Wisconsin to the list.
Gov. Cuomo, D-N.Y.; and Govs. Phil Murphy, D-N.J.; and Ned Lamont, D-Conn., imposed a tri-state order at midnight June 25 mandating a 14-day self-quarantine for travelers who arrive in New York, New Jersey or Connecticut from states with more than a 10 percent positive coronavirus test rate, or a positive test rating higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day average. Weekly calculations are completed Monday nights and the list is updated Tuesday morning.
The virus continues to spread in 39 U.S. states and Puerto Rico with 61,492 new cases Monday nationwide. Visitors are required to self-isolate for two weeks when they arrive in New York from 23 states across the nation, including Delaware, Kansas, Oklahoma, California, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, Tennessee, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, the Carolinas, Utah and Texas.
“I cannot be more clear: Look at what’s happening in the rest of the country — if we are not smart, if we don’t wear masks and socially distance, cases will spike,” Gov. Cuomo said Tuesday. “The success of our efforts depends on citizens’ willingness to comply with state guidance, socially distance, wear masks and wash their hands, and rising cases around the country continue to threaten our progress, which is why four new states have been added to New York’s travel advisory.”
Affected travelers are required to complete and submit the state Department of Health’s traveler form, which airlines have agreed to administer to passengers before landing in New York. The state expanded its enforcement of the advisory Tuesday with increased numbers of DOH officials stationed at the Port Authority and regional airports to ensure affected travelers complete the document before leaving New York airports.
A new, electronic version of the form is available on the state DOH website for travelers to complete before flying. Travelers who leave the airport without providing the information will immediately receive a $2,000 fine and may be issued a summons for a hearing and ordered to complete mandatory quarantine. Essential workers are not required to self-quarantine.
Airports are not responsible for the state’s traveler form or enforcing the order.
The expanded order is not expected to impact the Watertown International Airport, where two commercial flights from Philadelphia land five days a week, Manager Grant Sussey said Tuesday.
All airlines have pledged to the state to help make passengers aware of New York’s new requirement using pre-flight emails, pre-flight announcements, in-flight announcements and other methods. American Airlines is providing the form to all Watertown-bound passengers, whether digitally before takeoff or with physical copies in person, Mr. Sussey said.
“They’re reminded about the requirement during their descent into Watertown,” he said. “We’re aware of the governor’s subsequent emergency health order and we have been reviewing it.”
State DOH officials have not been stationed at the north country airport since the travel advisory went into effect last month. The state has not contacted Mr. Sussey about stationing health officials in the airport.
“It’s possible, but I haven’t been informed of anybody coming to do that,” he said. “We do not have any direct, nonstop flights from the identified states that have a high rate of infection. ... But the passengers could come from anywhere.”
Travelers can submit the state DOH form in a secure drop box in baggage claim. Blank copies of the form are available next to the drop box. Completed forms will be mailed to the Jefferson County Public Health Service.
Mr. Sussey directed travelers to regularly check watertownairport.com or Watertown International Airport on Facebook for travel or advisory updates.
Travelers coming to New York from designated states through other transport, including trains and cars, must fill out the DOH traveler form online.
The additional enforcement comes on the heels of three Rensselaer County residents testing positive over the weekend following their recent return from Georgia. Two work in nursing homes and were identified as a result of the state’s weekly mandated testing for nursing home staff. None of the travelers reported their arrival to the state, according to the governor’s office.
State and local contact tracers identified a COVID-19 cluster in Suffolk County after an Independence Day party where 35 percent, or more than 1/3, of partygoers became infected with the virus.
“It’s clear based on contact tracing that many of the new cases in New York are a result of a lack of compliance during the July 4 weekend and illustrate how quickly the virus spreads, with one party, for example, infecting more than a third of attendees,” Gov. Cuomo said. “New Yorkers showed incredible courage and resiliency throughout this pandemic, and nowhere is their work more evident than in the numbers we release every day, including in New York City, once a global hotspot. No one wants to go back to the hell we experienced three months ago, so please stay vigilant.”
Five New Yorkers died from the virus Monday. The state’s virus-related fatalities have remained flat for several weeks, down from 10 on Sunday.
The state’s total virus hospitalizations increased to 820 on Monday — up 28 patients. The number has remained under 1,000, but fluctuated over the last two weeks between 792 to close to 900 virus patients statewide. More than 18,000 New Yorkers were hospitalized at the peak in April.
The state reported 912 new COVID-19 cases, or about 1.5 percent positive, of the 60,045 tests conducted Monday. Each of the state’s 10 regions reported a low, consistent positive COVID-19 testing rate of 2.0 percent or lower.
The governor reminded New Yorkers to enforce wearing masks in public and taking appropriate precautions to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
To access or complete a state traveler form, visit forms.ny.gov/s3/Welcome-to-New-York-State-Traveler-Health-Form.
