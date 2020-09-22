WATERTOWN — The state’s COVID-19 Report Card, as of Tuesday morning, shows Knickerbocker Elementary has one confirmed coronavirus case among its students. The update to the interactive dashboard comes after Monday’s news that a third student in the district has tested positive.
On Monday morning, the Watertown City School District, in a letter from district Superintendent Patricia B. LaBarr, confirmed its third COVID case within the district. Last week the district announced two remote learners tested positive for the virus and had not been at any of the district’s building.
The letter stated that although the district is attempting to be as transparent as possible with this matter, the district itself cannot reveal additional information about the student, but the state’s tracker reflects the only school within the city’s district is at Kinkerbocker.
According to the letter, the district is working with the Jefferson County Public Health Service, which is currently performing contact tracing efforts as mentioned in their protocol.
The elementary school, 739 Knickerbocker Drive, has 122 on-site students enrolled and 36 on-site teachers. There are an additional 25 on-site staff members, for a total of 183 people at the school. The tracker reflects the newest virus case is among Kinkerbocker’s student population. As of Tuesday afternoon, Knickerbocker is the only school of the district’s eight buildings to have a positive virus case, as reflected by the COVID-19 Report Card tracker. The eight schools, which include five elementary schools, two middle schools and one high school, have a total of 1,800 on-site students, teachers and staff.
The state’s public, interactive coronavirus tracking tool, dubbed the COVID-19 Report Card, tracks virus infections and testing results in each of the state’s 713 school districts. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo declared an executive order Sept. 8, requiring each school, local health department, labs and testing sites to report daily coronavirus data to the state Department of Health to be included on the new tracker.
The COVID-19 Report Card tracker reports data on enrolled students, working teachers and other staff who are physically present in any of a district’s buildings, or on school grounds in any capacity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.