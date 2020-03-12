New York State is also working to contract with 28 private labs to increase New York’s coronavirus testing capacity for the illness, officials said Wednesday. The labs are specialized in virology and regularly partner with the state Department of Health.
“We’re continuing to prioritize ramping up testing capacity because the more people you identify as having the virus the better you can contain it,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during an afternoon coronavirus briefing in the state Capitol. “I want to remind people to keep this in perspective: The facts do not justify the fear in this situation and the facts here should actually reduce anxiety.”
The CDC reported 938 confirmed cases of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, in the United States as of Wednesday afternoon and 29 deaths in 38 states and the District of Columbia.
New York’s number of positive cases of COVID-19 increased to 216 Tuesday with 32 people — or about 15% — in the hospital.
Of the New Yorkers with the illness: 121 live in Westchester County, 52 in New York City, 28 in Nassau County, six in Suffolk and Rockland counties, two in Saratoga County and one in Ulster County.
There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the four-county GLOW region though at least 18 people have undergone voluntary quarantines as a precaution due to recent travel or possible – though unconfirmed – exposure to an individual displaying symptoms of the illness.
The state is conducting more than 500 coronavirus tests per day, state Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said, and is working to increase daily capacity to 1,000.
Cuomo held a call with the 28 labs Wednesday and said he was not waiting for the sluggish federal government to get the additional testing facilities up and running.
“The FDA needs to sign off on the protocols of these tests,” Cuomo said. “We can’t just wait anymore. It’s compounding the problem... This will greatly increase our testing capacity, and we cannot rely on the FDA or CDC for this testing protocol.”
State officials are taking extra measures to reduce the density, or spread, of the virus. On Tuesday, Cuomo ordered the National Guard be deployed to a 1-mile containment area in the city of New Rochelle — home to the highest number of reported cases in the country — from March 12 to 25.
Nine schools in New Rochelle’s containment zone are closed. The state Health Department will grant $200,000 to a local food bank in the Westchester County city to help the community.
The state will guarantee two full weeks of paid leave for all state workers who are subject to mandatory or precautionary quarantines as a result of COVID-19, Cuomo said Wednesday. The governor also announced an effort to work with state business leaders to implement different work shifts and telecommuting to reduce virus density.
Rick Cotton, executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, tested positive for the disease Monday. Cotton is recovering at home, and no other Port Authority employees contracted the illness, Zucker said Wednesday.
Amtrak released a statement Wednesday about the transportation company’s plans to keep passengers and crews safe during the COVID-19 outbreak. The company implemented enhanced and increased cleaning protocols on its trains and stations, increased its quantity of available sanitizers and disinfectant wipes and waived travel change fees for Amtrak bookings through April 30.
“We will continue to respond to the latest on COVID-19 with customer and employee safety top of mind,” Roger Harris, Amtrak’s chief marketing and revenue officer, said in the statement. “We will strive to create a safe and enjoyable experience for your Amtrak journey.”
