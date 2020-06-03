ALBANY — The state saw its lowest virus-related death toll in a 24-hour period Tuesday with 49 fatalities, including 37 in hospitals and 12 in nursing homes. New York’s COVID-19 death rate is on a decline after having 58 deaths Monday, 54 on Sunday and 55 on Saturday.
New York’s COVID-19 fatalities reached 24,079 on Wednesday — up from 24,023 on Tuesday. Johns Hopkins University & Medicine’s online COVID-19 tracker, which includes probable virus deaths in its tally, listed the state’s virus death toll as 30,007.
Statewide virus patients declined to 2,978 on Wednesday, according to the governor’s office. It was the first day hospitalizations fell below 3,000 since March 22. At their highest, hospitalizations totaled more than 18,000 over multiple days in April.
Gov. Cuomo said 135 New Yorkers with COVID-19 entered hospitals statewide Monday — an all-time low since the pandemic ravaged New York in March for the second day in a row.
“COVID-19 is still a real threat and we’re still battling it,” Gov. Cuomo said. “I know it’s not on the front pages today, but it is still in people and in society.”
Officials encouraged New Yorkers to “protest intelligently” by wearing face masks and attempting to socially distance, or stay at least six feet away from others to prevent a COVID-19 resurgence.
Restaurants can resume outdoor dining under Phase II of the state’s phased reopening plan after statewide eating establishments were restricted to delivery and take-out orders only under Gov. Cuomo’s PAUSE order.
Outdoor tables must be spaced six feet apart, all staff must wear face masks or coverings and customers must also wear face coverings when not seated.
“We are continuously evaluating activities that can be safely reopened,” Gov. Cuomo said.
The Capital District entered Phase II of reopening Wednesday after global experts review the latest COVID-19 metrics. Professional services including barber shops and hair salons, finance and insurance, retail, administrative support, real estate and rental leasing industries and other office-based work can reopen under the second phase.
New York City is slated to start reopening Phase I businesses Monday.
Elective outpatient procedures can resume in counties and hospitals without significant risk of a COVID-19 surge. As of Wednesday, elective surgery is permitted in 52 of the state’s 62 counties. Four counties do not have hospitals.
Kate Lisa covers New York government and the state Capitol for Johnson Newspaper Corp. Contact her at klisa@columbiagreenemedia.com or follow her on Twitter @KaitlynnLisa.
