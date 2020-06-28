Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Sunday that on Saturday, the state saw its lowest number of virus-related deaths and hospitalizations since March 15.
Five deaths were recorded as well as 869 hospitalizations from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Fifty-four of those hospitalizations were new, down 24. A total of 70,369 people have been discharged, an increase of 133.
“As states across the country struggle with new outbreaks related to reopening, New York’s numbers continue to go down to record lows,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Our progress is a direct result of New Yorkers’ discipline and hard work and an incremental, data-driven reopening.
While today’s (Saturday) numbers are very encouraging, New Yorkers must remain vigilant or the numbers will shoot right back up.”
Of the 61,906 tests conducted in New York on Saturday, 616, or 0.99 percent, were returned positive.
The governor also confirmed 616 additional cases of coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 392,539 confirmed cases.
The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and other data points are available at forward.ny.gov.
