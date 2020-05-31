ALBANY — Saturday had the lowest number of COVID-19 deaths in the state in a 24-hour period since March 23.
The state saw 55 virus-related deaths Saturday, including 49 in hospitals and seven in nursing homes. New York’s COVID-19 death rate continues a decline after having 67 fatalities Thursday and Friday and 74 fatalities Wednesday.
New York’s COVID-19 fatalities reached 23,905 on Sunday — up from 23,848 on Saturday. Johns Hopkins University & Medicine’s online COVID-19 tracker, which includes probable virus deaths in its tally, listed the state’s virus death toll as 29,710.
“In this absurd reality we live in, that is very good news,” Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Sunday during a pandemic briefing at the state Capitol in Albany. “It’s tremendous progress from where we were. We have gone through hell and back and we are on the other side.”
The state tested 2,063,825 people in total for COVID-19 by Sunday, revealing 370,770 total positive cases of the virus. New York’s hospitalization rates continued a downward trend to 3,436 patients, according to the governor’s office.
Kate Lisa covers New York government and the state Capitol for Johnson Newspaper Corp. Contact her at klisa@columbiagreenemedia.com or follow her on Twitter @KaitlynnLisa.
