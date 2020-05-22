WATERTOWN — New Yorkers are losing their jobs faster than the national average, according to a survey conduced by the U.S. Department of Labor. While the state has lost 18.8 percent of jobs that were filled in March, the national average is 13.5 percent.
Jefferson County has lost 6,300 government and private sector jobs, a drop of 15.4 percent from March of this year. Overall, the north country counties of Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence have lost 13 percent of their April job numbers.
As New Yorkers lose their jobs, unemployment rolls have ballooned accordingly. The state has seen 931,600 new jobless individuals seek assistance from the state unemployment system, the largest monthly increase ever.
The hardest-hit sector of the state economy has been the leisure and hospitality industries. Since April 2019, hotels and food service businesses like restaurants and bars have cut 533,500 positions. Trade, transport and utilities have also been hard-hit, with retail stores specifically cutting 229,000 jobs since last year.
The health care and social assistance industries have also seen a dramatic cut to jobs, with outpatient health care losing 87,400 jobs since this time last year.
