LOWVILLE — Lewis County’s version of a state-supported drive-up COVID-19 testing clinic will start on July 16, bringing testing to the people instead of the other way around.
County Health System Chief Executive Officer Gerald R. Cayer announced in a Thursday afternoon news conference in County Manager Ryan Piche’s office that a schedule has been set through the end of August for the community testing program using the hospital’s remote health centers around the county as the mobile unit’s host site.
“This program is our effort to create easy open access to COVID-19 testing,” Mr. Cayer said.
Up until this time, mandatory testing of the nursing home staff has been the bulk of testing for the virus in the county, but with the mobile drive-up clinic, community members who want to be tested, can. No symptoms or known exposure is required and anyone with or without insurance can be tested, Mr. Cayer said.
Testing on Mondays and Thursdays will be in Lowville at the hospital’s current drive-up clinic near the emergency room entrance, while on Wednesdays, the test team will take road trips alternating between the Harrisville Health Center, the Beaver River Health Center and the South Lewis Health Center in Lyons Falls.
The clinics will operate from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be staffed by one nurse from the hospital and one from the county Public Health Department.
The state will be providing 300 test kits every week, or 1,200 per month, personal protective equipment for the nurses running the clinic and a contract with a lab to process the tests at no cost to the hospital or the county.
A $47,000 grant for COVID-19 community testing through the Beaver Falls rural health clinic designation will pay the nurses staffing the clinic.
“And in working with Public Health we have a vehicle to make sure immediate, timely, contact tracing is initiated if someone tests positive, so this is really exciting,” Mr. Cayer said.
Large employers interested in having their staffs tested on site will have the opportunity to have this mobile clinic come to their facility on one of the days designated for Lowville,
During early brainstorming sessions on the mobile testing unit, fire departments were floated as potential locations at the heart of communities around the county with enough space to accommodate the clinics.
“It really came down to simplifying. Folks know where our clincs are and our parking lots are set up in such a way that we can support a drive-in and walk-in approach and administratively it becomes less complicated... all of our sites are on county-owned properties,” Mr. Cayer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.