ALBANY — The state will double its COVID-19 diagnostic testing in the coming weeks, President Donald J. Trump and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo agreed Tuesday, to address New York’s testing bottleneck days after the officials traded barbs about their pandemic response.
Mr. Trump, Gov. Cuomo and U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin met at 3 p.m. Tuesday with a team of White House officials to discuss testing and how states can work together with manufacturers and the federal government to correct the virus testing logjam.
The state can conduct 20,000 COVID-19 diagnostic and blood antibody tests, which determines a person’s coronavirus immunity, per day. State and federal officials will work over the next several weeks to double New York’s combined diagnostic and antibody test rate to 40,000 per day. The governor would not specify a date or week when the state expects to reach its new capacity goal.
“It’s a complicated issue on a lot of levels,” Gov. Cuomo said of testing during a briefing Tuesday night in the state Capitol.
Mr. Trump and Gov. Cuomo agreed states must coordinate virus testing in their laboratories. New York has about 300.
“New York has a lot of very exceptional laboratories — most of the states do,” Mr. Trump said during Tuesday’s White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing. “I’m proud of the relationship my administration has forged with New York. I can say very honestly...New York State and New York City have been great to work with.”
The federal government will address national manufacturers’ inability to procure and produce millions of chemical reagents, swabs, vials and other testing kit materials — most of which are contingent on China and the international supply chain.
“The federal government will work with the state on the national manufacturers and distributors to help secure additional tests,” Mr. Trump said. “I hope this model will work with the other states as well.”
States cannot do international supply chains, Gov. Cuomo said.
“Not at this time...and it’s not what we do,” he added. “That’s where the federal government can help. That’s what we agreed in this meeting. That is an intelligent division of labor.”
Gov. Cuomo discussed the state’s looming $10 billion to $15 billion budget shortfall with the president after the Senate approved a $484 billion COVID-19 bill Tuesday for additional small business relief. Congress’ fourth emergency COVID-19 funding bill does not give money to state or local governments.
“Which, to me, is just a mistake, frankly,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Fund small businesses, fund airlines, but you don’t fund police, you don’t fund fire, you don’t fund healthcare workers...You cut the aid to schools in this state.”
Mr. Trump said he would work hard to secure funding for states in the next piece of legislation Congress passes, Gov. Cuomo said.
“Trump said he would take care of it and I believe he will,” the governor added. “State governments are broke...The state governments are now responsible for the reopening and the governors and they have no funds to do it.
“And we hope there is another piece of legislation.”
The federal government will work to waive the requirement for New York to match Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funding by 25 percent.
“(When) FEMA does something, the local government should match that funding by 25 percent. I said to the president, ‘There is no way New York can pay that match’ because we don’t have the funding period and it is disproportionate to New York,” Gov. Cuomo said. “The president said he understood and that he would work to waive the local match...and I believe that he will.”
The U.S. Federal Drug Administration (FDA) authorized more than 50 take-home diagnostic tests and four antibody tests Monday night, Mr. Trump said.
“Lab Corps intends to make home collection kits available with a doctor’s order in the coming weeks,” the president said.
Americans with COVID-19 antibodies could donate them as part of a convalescent plasma treatment medical professionals are working to develop to combat the virus.
Sufficient testing is required to identify and curb the pandemic spread and safely reopen the state and national economies, Gov. Cuomo has repeatedly said. After adequate testing is secured, officials must develop an efficient method to trace positive COVID-19 cases.
Both Gov. Cuomo and Mr. Trump spoke of a productive, positive meeting at their individual press briefings Tuesday night.
Gov. Cuomo and Mr. Trump agreed to bring back the U.S. Navy hospital ship Comfort, which has been docked at Pier 88 in the New York Harbor since March 30. The 1,000-bed facility was originally slated for non-COVID-19 patients, but was converted to treat virus patients, which reduced its capacity to 500.
The Comfort will return to its base in Virginia as New York’s hospitalization rate has continued to decline over the last week.
The ship treated 172 patients as of Monday. About 1,200 virus patients to date were treated at the 2,500-bed temporary hospital at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan, constructed last month by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
“The Javits Center has been a great help to them,” Mr. Trump said. “We will bring the ship back at the earliest time and will get it ready for its next mission. It was an honor.”
New York did not reach expert projections of needing double its 53,000 usual hospital beds, but the Comfort ship treated patients and was necessary, the governor said.
“We agreed at this current rate we don’t need the Comfort anymore,” Gov. Cuomo said. “...Did you need the beds? Yes. It helped 172 people...172 people is nothing to be trifled with. The Comfort brought comfort and saved lives.”
Gov. Cuomo and Mr. Trump did not discuss using anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 treatment. More than 20 hospitals, primarily downstate, using hydroxychloroquine as a virus treatment sent their preliminary results to the U.S. FDA and Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday. Results will be made public at a later date.
Tuesday’s meeting in Washington was, overall, a success, Gov. Cuomo said.
“I thank all the people on the president’s team who made themselves available,” the governor said. “It was a lot and it was complicated, and the resolution was good across the board.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.