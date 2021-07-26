THE BRONX — The state will invest $15 million to encourage the last quarter of New York adults to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as new cases increase in communities with low vaccination rates, officials said.
The state has 117 ZIP codes with new daily COVID infections per capita above the 1.88% average statewide positivity and vaccination rate. About 74.6% of New Yorkers ages 18 and older have received at least one vaccine dose and about 68% have completed the vaccine series, according to U.S. Centers For Disease Control & Prevention on Monday.
About 25% of New York adults have not been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus., or about 3.5 million people.
“We have an unvaccinated population that is larger than the total population of 21 states,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday during a COVID-19 briefing at Yankees Stadium. “I am telling you as I sit here today, if we do not make progress on vaccinating that unvaccinated population, 25%, with the delta variant, you’re going to see the numbers go up. That is a large number and we’re going to lose lives and it will be disruptive and we cannot let that happen.”
New coronavirus infections and hospitalizations have increased in the state over the last month.
New York’s daily positivity rate was 2.28% Monday. The state’s coronavirus infection rate was one of the nation’s lowest about a month ago, or 0.34% June 23, and 0.36% over a seven-day average.
About 79% of the 117 targeted areas with spiking COVID positivity coupled with low vaccination rates are in Bronx, Brooklyn and Staten Island and tends to be low-income and minority neighborhoods or communities with less access to health care.
About 21% of the ZIP codes are scattered across the state, and include Earlton, Greenville and Medusa in Greene County; and Selkirk in Albany County.
ZIP code 12883, including Ticonderoga, Howes Landing, Chilson, Baldwin and Street Road, in Essex County, is the only targeted area in the North Country for needing more residents to get vaccinated. The remaining areas are scattered throughout Westchester, Dutchess, Rockland and Orange counties in the mid-Hudson region with two ZIP codes in Western New York and one each in the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes regions.
“It’s in the mid-Hudson, it’s all over the state, but we know exactly where it is by ZIP code, and it is Capital Region and Central New York,” Cuomo said. “It is the Mohawk Valley. It is the North Country, it is the Southern Tier. It’s everywhere, but it’s targeted and it’s focused.”
The state will allocate $15 million from the state budget to promote the coronavirus vaccine in poor, minority communities in the 117 targeted ZIP codes through strengthening communication, expanding public education and enhancing ongoing outreach efforts. The state will award $5.5 million to the Hispanic Federation, $5.5 million to Federation of Protestant Welfare Agencies, $1 million to New York Immigration Coalition, $1 million to Asian American Federation, $1 million to Charles B. Wang Community Center and $1 million to APICHA Community Health Center.
Frankie Miranda, president and CEO of the state Hispanic Federation, said the funding will ensure critical information about the vaccine will reach marginalized communities.
“The financial support is vital to clearing the roadblocks to vaccine information and outreach in the areas with the highest need in New York state,” Miranda said. “Access is not about availability and equity is not about equality. Access means show where the vaccine is administered during hours that working people can make in community centers, information that people can trust ... with writing in multiple languages. Equity is meeting people where they are and in the language they speak.”
The state reports 1,296 new positive COVID-19 cases across New York on Monday. More than 72% of new infections are linked to the virulent Delta variant of coronavirus, which originated in India.
The state had 346 new cases June 26, or one month ago, the governor said.
“It is what they say it is — it is spreading faster than the normal COVID virus,” Cuomo said, adding vaccinated people are much less likely to contract the virus and suffer severe symptoms. “The vaccines work. They work, and it’s proven in the numbers.”
About 0.15% of the millions of New Yorkers who completed their COVID-19 vaccine series has had a breakthrough coronavirus infection, or has been infected by the delta variant.
“There’s no logical theory that anyone can advance now that says it’s more logical not to take the vaccine than to take the vaccine — there’s no logic to that argument,” Cuomo said.
Health experts continue to study the long-term effects of having COVID, which can materialize over several weeks. The risk of long-term effects years after contracting the illness remains unknown.
People vaccinated against COVID are 94% less likely to be hospitalized due to coronavirus complications.
Hospitalizations increased 41 patients Monday to 546 New Yorkers hospitalized statewide, and hovered around 470 patients last month.
The Capital Region had the state’s highest COVID-19 infection rate Sunday of each of its 10 regions at 2.47%.
New virus cases increased to 1.9% in the Finger Lakes from 1.47% on Friday. Infections also saw an uptick in the North Country to 1.42% Monday from 1.19% Friday.
“Yes the numbers are going up, so let’s do something about it,” Cuomo said. “That’s what makes us different as New Yorkers, because we act. We’re not passive, we’re not going to sit there and let it happen to us. We see the problem coming, we see the cloud on the horizon. Let’s get to work together as New Yorkers and recognize our individual responsibility and let’s get this job done.”
Four New Yorkers died from coronavirus complications Sunday, a statistic that has remained flat over the last several weeks.
For more information about what local health department, pharmacy or doctor’s office to get the COVID vaccine, visit vaccines.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.