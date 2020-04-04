CANTON — Health care providers in St. Lawrence County will be getting shipments of requested equipment on a weekly basis from the state, according to St. Lawrence County Emergency Services Director Matthew R. Denner.
The Emergency Operations Center has been taking in requests from medical supplies and has put out 23 invoices, Mr. Denner said in a update to the county Legislature during Monday night’s Finance Committee meeting via Zoom.
“As the requests come in, we are logging them all in for medical supplies then when we finally started getting medical supplies, which our first shipment came in Saturday evening,” he told the board. “We worked Sunday getting some out, getting a lot of invoices ready to get it out and today, (Monday) we put 23 invoices out today to different health care facilities, Urgent Cares and first responders.”
He said all the first responders have been increased in their supply of personal protective equipment, commonly referred to as PPE and the state is asking for all of the burn rates of all the facilities, health care, Urgent Care, long term, first responders, and we got all of those numbers and sent them in Saturday morning.”
The Emergency Services Department is partnering with neighboring counties so that when the state shipments come up they can get all counties at the same time, Mr. Denner said.
Additionally, the department was taking added precautions to curb the spread of the virus, including locking down dispatch.
“I closed all the doors on both ends and we’re keeping them locked up inside the room,” he told lawmakers. “As of Wednesday morning, Emergency Services is operating both out of Massena and Canton. We will be keeping two in each location, that way we can get people switched in and out of Massena and it keeps the separation down and everybody can get familiar with the equipment in Massena and, if there are any bugs, we still have people who can work on things in Canton.”
None of the staff have contracted the disease and he said their stations are constantly sterilized before and after shifts. But there have been concerns by first responders about responding to potential COVID-19 calls, Mr. Denner said.
“A couple of agencies are scared. You know, nobody wants to bring this home to their family. We get it,” Mr. Denner said.
He said only he and his senior dispatcher have the county Public Health Department list of those in the county who test positive for COVID-19 and the address is put in their system and the address is flagged when a call comes in and a protocol has been put in place to screen potential COVID-19 cases during calls into dispatch.
If somebody calls and it’s somebody not on the COVID-19 list, Mr. Denner said every call gets screened with the questions on COVID-19, and if anyone answers yes the questions continue until the dispatch tells first responders it is a “Protocol 36” call, as opposed to calling it COVID-19, he said.
“We let them know that someone got quarantined in that residence,” he said. “They don’t know a name, they don’t know who it is, but they know someone is quarantined.”
Legislator John H. Burke, R-Norfolk, said while he didn’t know the nature of all the calls received by dispatch, he asked if there was a form of medical intervention that could keep first responders from transporting someone that may test positive for COVID-19, requiring the individual to transport themselves to the hospital, if not by a family member who resides with them.
“Is there any other medical intervention prior to pick up?” Mr. Burke asked. “I’m a little concerned that maybe our diversion isn’t as strong as it could be . . . I certainly think it is important to protect first responders as well as ER staff by certainly alerting them to what is going on and it sounds like that is being done.”
Mr. Denner said that he has advised certain first responders that they may not need to go to a scene if it isn’t serious.
“We did have a recommendation to them that if they don’t have to go out to a call that comes up a Protocol 36, which is a COVID call, then just be on standby,” Mr. Denner said. “We can’t turn anyone down if somebody wants to go to the hospital, we transport them to the hospital. If a medical intervention has to be made, they do make it.”
He said EMS responders are using precautions by wearing face shields, masks and coveralls, however, they need to respond to all calls and can call a doctor who is on call 24-7 to get advice if needed.
“I don’t think we should really be giving any guidance to them that says hey,” Mr. Denner paused. “I can’t tell my dispatchers that if you feel they don’t need a transport, tell them they can go themselves. The liability in that would be huge.”
Mr. Denner said as of Monday, they have not transported anyone with COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.