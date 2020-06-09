VALHALLA — The state unveiled a new daily testing results dashboard Tuesday for residents to view a county breakdown of new positive COVID-19 cases.
As the state’s daily coronavirus death toll has remained below 50 for several days, the governor said the virus deaths are no longer an indicator about a region’s infection rate.
“The number of deaths are so low — thank God — that they are not that informative,” Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Tuesday of the fatality numbers during his pandemic briefing at New York Medical College.
State and county officials will monitor regional daily testing numbers, which continue to differ across New York. Experts cannot pinpoint a number or percentage when a region should slow, or dial back, reopening nonessential businesses.
A one- or two-day spike in the numbers depend where the cluster of positive cases came from, such as a workplace or large public gathering, state Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Howard A. Zucker said, adding officials must watch numbers every day for a number of days to distinguish between a regional hostpot, cluster or overall infection spike.
Gov. Cuomo repeated his worry Tuesday over an increase in coronavirus spread due to mass gatherings and protests happening across the country in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, citing rolling outbreaks across California, Florida, Texas, North Carolina and other parts of the Southeast.
The state’s coronavirus numbers may not reflect a spike for several days as symptoms may not begin for two to 14 days after a person becomes infected.
International experts reviewed and cleared Long Island’s metrics to enter Phase II of reopening Wednesday. The Mid-Hudson Valley region was the eighth of the state’s 10 regions to enter Phase II on Tuesday.
The state will deploy 500,000 cloth masks and 10,000 gallons of hand sanitizer to Metro North as New York City reopens.
The state opened 11 more testing sites in partnership with actor Sean Penn and CORE in hotspots in low-income downstate communities and neighborhoods of color that continue to have the state’s highest COVID-19 infection rate.
The state has more than 800 coronavirus diagnostic testing sites. All essential workers and New Yorkers who attended a protest in the last two weeks are eligible and encouraged to get a test.
To schedule a test or for more information, visit coronavirus.health.ny.gov.
