Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is warning local governments they need to step up their enforcement of the state’s mask, social distancing and gathering mandates at local businesses and public areas, or the state will step in to do it for them.
Has the president's illness changed your outlook on COVID-19?
On a conference call with reporters Sunday morning, Gov. Cuomo announced New York state will be taking over enforcement of those rules in a number of areas across the state that have seen a significant increase in positive tests for COVID-19 recently.
“The state is going to start direct enforcement in these hotspot zip codes,” he said. “We started enforcement yesterday, we’re increasing that on Monday.”
The governor said he is most concerned about 20 ZIP codes in Orange, Brooklyn, Rockland, Nassau and Queens counties, identified by the state Saturday as 10950, 10952, 10977, 10901, 11223, 11230, 11219, 11210, 11204, 11367, 11229, 11374, 11691, 11250, 11218, 11235, 11234, 11375, 11211 and 11209. Those 20 ZIP codes have over 20% of the state’s positive virus cases at the moment, but contain only 6% of the state’s total population.
Gov. Cuomo cautioned these rates may be slightly lower than the true numbers, within the margin of error, because fewer people get tested on weekends.
“We’ve been talking about this for weeks,” Gov. Cuomo said. “I’ve been urging the local governments to step up, and now I’m telling you that the state is going to come in and do enforcement.”
Gov. Cuomo said he has seen local governments express either a reluctance to enforce the state’s mandates, or an inability to do so. He said when a local government chooses not to enforce these mandates, which are tied to or included in laws passed by the state Legislature, they are breaking the law.
He said while the state isn’t pleased to have to step up and enforce these laws themselves, the situation has reached that point.
“Life is options, and we don’t have any,” Gov. Cuomo said. “That’s where we are with these hotspot ZIP codes.”
He said the state’s enforcement teams will be put together in much the same way the restaurant task forces were put together. Those task forces were comprised of state employees from a number of different departments, who would enter restaurants and bars around multiple regions and report violations of state mandates back to their enforcement arms. Restaurants and bars found in violation of those mandates faced fines of up to $10,000 per violation, suspension of their liquor license, or even closure.
Gov. Cuomo said while the task force will not be able to visit every single place of business in each of the targeted localities, they will be focusing on places with more complaints or more reported spread. He said at this point, the state and local governments must combat the virus by enforcing these mandates and simply educating the public about them is no longer enough.
“I don’t believe there’s anybody left in this state who doesn’t know that there are mask requirements, social distancing requirements and gathering requirements,” he said. “I don’t believe it’s an issue of public education, I believe it’s a question of enforcement.”
In a similar vein, Gov. Cuomo warned school districts across the state, especially those in the identified hot spots, that they must increase their daily testing rates and get better at reporting their rates on the state’s online COVID-19 school testing dashboard, which is publicly viewable.
Gov. Cuomo explained the state’s school testing dashboard has two sources of information. One source is the state Department of Health, which receives results from every test submitted by school districts to state testing labs. The other source of information is from school districts themselves.
“If you look at the districts, and if you look at the districts in the hotspot ZIP codes, you’ll see very few tests,” he said.
Gov. Cuomo has repeatedly said public schools are the “canary in the coal mine” for catching possible spikes in infection rates. He reiterated that call on Sunday, and said school districts should be very focused on testing their students as often as possible, because they have the potential to spread the virus far and wide.
“Testing in schools is always important because they’re congregate settings,” he said. “It’s even more important in these hotspot ZIP codes, because they can be places of transmission, and they can be places of transmission from community to community.”
Gov. Cuomo said if a local school district does not believe it is able to test its students effectively, for whatever reason, the state will send in DOH staff with rapid tests.
“We want additional tests right away, starting tomorrow, in those schools,” he said. “Report the data on the dashboard, and let’s figure out what’s going on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.