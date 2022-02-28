MASSENA — Although Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul has announced that the statewide school mask mandate will end on Wednesday, that may not necessarily be the case for some schools in the north country.
Massena Central School Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said Massena and other St. Lawrence County schools expect to receive guidance from the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department by Wednesday.
“The governor indicated that counties with high community transmission levels as defined by the CDC may still make the decision to require masks,” Mr. Brady said.
Stephen A. Jennings, health planner for Jefferson County Public Health, said Jefferson County will follow the governor’s directives regarding masks.
“The Jefferson County Public Health Service will continue to closely monitor CDC Community Level indices to track trends and to advocate strategies to ensure that the county remains safe,” he said.
The change in masking requirements will apply to all K-12 schools and child care centers for children ages 2 and up. Counties and cities will retain the ability to pass their own local mask requirements, something the governor said she expects will happen in a few localities.
“There are some counties in the state where they have a higher rate of transmission,” Gov. Hochul said. “We will allow them the flexibility to determine what’s best for their county. We would encourage them to take a look at this and follow the CDC, but this will no longer be a mandate.”
Mr. Brady said that, as of Friday, there were 290 positive cases in the county.
“The positivity rate in the county or percentage of those tested positive as of 2/25 is 4.9%. According to the Center for Disease Control metrics, St. Lawrence County continues to be in a High Risk Zone (red) for virus transmission,” he said.
During the week of Feb. 14 to 18, the Massena Central School District experienced 34 more positive cases with students and staff among the district’s five schools. That figure represents four days, since schools were closed on Feb. 18 for a snow day. Schools were closed last week for mid-winter break, so no figures were available.
According to the CDC, Jefferson County COVID-19 Community Levels shifted from high to medium on Friday.
“The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days — to determine the COVID-19 Community Level,” Mr. Jennings said.
Mr. Brady said that, although St. Lawrence County is currently at a high community transmission level as defined by the CDC, “we are optimistic that we will soon be able to turn masking decisions over to families and individuals.”
“When the mask mandate is lifted for our school district, please know we will continue to support any student or staff member who would like to continue masking by stocking an adequate supply of masks and maintaining an environment that supports efforts of the individual to make health decisions based on their own situation,” he said.
Stephen J. Todd, district superintendent of Jefferson-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services, said his understanding is that when the state’s mask mandate expires at the end of the day on Tuesday, Jefferson or Lewis county won’t impose a new mandate.
“We have no intention to require any stricter regulations than what the state has outlined, so we fully anticipate that all school districts in Lewis County will have permission to unmask students and staff starting Wednesday,” Lewis County Manager Ryan M. Piche said. “I haven’t heard from any that aren’t. I was texting and chatting yesterday with most of our school superintendents, and I think everyone in Lewis County is on the same page that this is a welcome change. I anticipate all five of our school districts will choose to go unmasked.”
“Each school district and board of education will be assessing that situation, but I’ve not heard of any school district in our region that plans to continue the mask mandate beyond Tuesday,” Mr. Todd said.
He said it was good news that the metrics were improving.
“We’re seeing the transmission rates, hospitalization rates and death rates and all of those things that we’ve been watching down at really low levels. Vaccination rates are really high, which is really good news. And we were, I think, very pleased. I know I was and I think probably most, if not all, educators are very pleased to see that now and will allow the mask mandate to be lifted, and we can move a step closer to normal. I think we’re all looking forward to that,” Mr. Todd said.
He said that would allow them to “move a step closer to normal without masks and still have everybody safe because we’re going to follow still other mitigating strategies. We’re still going to be washing our hands, we’re still going to be making sure folks stay home when they’re not feeling well. There’s going to be testing that goes on, enhanced cleaning that continues, as much social distancing as we’ve been doing right along. We’re not eliminating the mitigating strategies, it’s just that this is one mitigation strategy that I think we’re all glad to see we’re able to lift. It’s been a long two years. I think folks are ready.”
