ALBANY — The statewide mask mandate in K-12 schools will end on Wednesday.
Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul announced the move in a news conference Sunday afternoon.
The governor said the state’s COVID-19 outlook has significantly improved over the last few months, and positivity and vaccination rates have reached a point where students in most schools can safely attend class without a mask on. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recent announcement that people in most areas of the country can be inside in public safely without masks added extra assurance that now is the proper time to end the mandate, Gov. Hochul said.
The governor said she stands by her decision to implement the mandate, reflecting on the incredibly high rate of infection seen in December and January.
“The spikes in the infection rate really validated the rationale and logic behind ensuring that we had those masks in place through the spikes, especially the omicron variant,” Gov. Hochul said.
She said the testing regimen being rolled out, where every student will take a COVID-19 test before returning to school after a week-long break on Monday, will give extra assurance that students can be safe without using the main COVID-19 spread mitigation strategy.
“We believe that by Wednesday, we’ll be able to have a situation where we’ll have the lifting of the mask requirement,” she said.
The change will apply to all K-12 schools and child care centers for children age 2 and up. Counties and cities will retain the ability to pass their own local mask requirements, something the governor said she expects will happen in a few localities and fully supports.
“There are some counties in the state where they have a higher rate of transmission,” Gov. Hochul said. “We will allow them the flexibility to determine what’s best for their county. We would encourage them to take a look at this and follow the CDC, but this will no longer be a mandate.”
She said individual students and parents retain the right to make their own masking decisions as well, and there will be zero tolerance for any bullying or harassment for those who do choose to remain masked.
The statewide mask mandate in medical facilities, public transportation vehicles and terminals, nursing homes and residential care centers remains in effect. The mask mandate for State University of New York colleges is determined on a campus-by-campus basis, and most colleges in the system are retaining their mask mandates for now.
Gov. Hochul said she and her administration have continually followed scientific counsel as they chart a path through the pandemic, and she is grateful to all those who have followed her administration’s lead.
“If we stick to the experts and the data and let that be our guide, and not let criticism and politics intervene in this decision making, we’ll end up in the right place,” she said.
The governor’s announcement was met with a positive, but still critical response from many of New York’s Republican lawmakers. State Senate Republican Leader Robert G. Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, issued a statement saying the end of the mask mandate is a “long overdue victory for kids and parents, educators and common sense.”
Sen. Ortt called for a vote to end the COVID-19 state of emergency currently declared in New York state and end all pandemic-related mandates.
Congresswoman Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, who has long been a vocal critic of the statewide school mask mandate, blasted the governor for “failed leadership” on the issue in a tweet.
“Our kids have suffered for far too long under the failed leadership of Kathy Hochul who believes that her political priorities are more important than parents,” she said.
Also on Sunday, Gov. Hochul announced the first New York state sanction of Russia, in response to its unprovoked, wholesale invasion of Ukraine last week. The governor signed an executive order barring any state investments or contracts with businesses in Russia, the Russian government or Russian President Vladimir V. Putin.
Gov. Hochul said that New York hosts the largest Ukrainian population in the U.S., and said it’s time for the nation to unite behind President Joseph R. Biden as he leads the national response to Russia’s aggression. She said New York’s position as the 10th-largest world economy puts it above Russia and gives the state great potential leverage in economic sanctions on the Eurasian nation.
“Until such a time as the effects of the sanctions imposed by the federal government are no longer in effect, we are going to be reviewing all our state purchases, all our investments and seizing those investments,” she said.
