WATERTOWN — Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, said there is no plan for a national lockdown, advising her constituents to stay calm but vigilant.
Congresswoman Stefanik had a phone call with 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum Commander Maj. Gen. Brian J. Mennes on Thursday. She said they spoke about answering questions Fort Drum families have, the importance of military readiness and the partnership between military personnel and their surrounding hospitals.
“I want to commend General Mennes for his forward-leaning leadership,” Ms. Stefanik told the Times. “He’s been hosting town halls online with military families. He also has been ensuring that military families have all the most up-to-date information from our office and from the CDC.”
Rumors have surfaced about roads being closed due to the COVID-19, however Ms. Stefanik said that’s not in the works and that there is no plan for a national lockdown.
Instead, she asked her constituents to follow the guidelines laid-out by the CDC: limit non essential travel and practice social distancing and basic hygiene.
“If you don’t have to go out,” she said, “it would be great to cook dinner in your house. Or order take out.”
