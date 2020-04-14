WATERTOWN — “Come help yourself,” Trevor Phillips wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday morning.
He’s referring to the stockpile of food, pet food and baby food sitting on his front lawn at 223 Schley Dr. There’s a folding table piled high with canned goods, pasta and spreads; coolers with eggs, meats and cheeses sitting on ice and fresh fruit available. There’s even a container filled with pet food.
Mr. Phillips asked that people bring their own bags and boxes to fill if possible and to take what’s needed.
His post has been shared well over 1,000 times as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
“Please take what you need, but understand that there are others in need too,” he wrote on Facebook. “If you are looking to donate food, feel free to drop off today (Tuesday) only.”
