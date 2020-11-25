WATERTOWN — The city school district announced Tuesday that a student at its H.T. Wiley Intermediate School has tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Patricia B. LaBarr said in a message to the school community “has not been present in school when contagious.”
She said the district is working with Jefferson County Department of Public Health to perform contact tracing consistent with the department’s protocols.
The contact tracing process identifies anyone who comes into close contact with someone who has COVID-19. If a person is contacted by the Jefferson County Public Health Service, Mrs. LaBarr asks that the person follow the agency’s recommendations.
