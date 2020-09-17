CARTHAGE — Carthage Central School District announced Thursday afternoon that one of its students has tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Jennifer L. Premo said in a letter posted on the district’s website that its school reopening plan was developed to address potential positive COVID-19 cases and that the district will continue to follow its policies, procedures and protocols to ensure the health and safety of its students and employees.
She said the district is working with the Jefferson County Public Health Service to perform contact tracing pursuant to protocols. This process identifies anyone who comes in close contact with someone who has COVID-19.
Mrs. Premo said the district is not permitted to release any further information about the positive case.
She said social distancing protocols and disinfecting measures continue to be in place and that extra cleaning has occurred in areas frequented by the infected student.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.