Study: Pandemic stress prematurely aged teens’ brains

Carondelet High School Class of 2021 graduates attend their commencement ceremony held at the Concord Pavilion in Concord, Calif., on May 22, 2021. Breaking with tradition, the all-girls prep school moved graduation from their campus to the Concord Pavilion this year for an outdoor, socially distanced celebration due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Anda Chu/Bay Area News Group/TNS