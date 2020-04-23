ALBANY — About 14 percent of 3,000 people the state tested for coronavirus COVID-19 antibodies have virus immunity and New York will investigate how nursing homes are following pandemic protocols, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Thursday, in the midst of a battle with U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky, over states declaring bankruptcy.
New York collected an antibody blood testing sample Monday and Tuesday of 3,000 people at random grocery stores and other big-box retailers in 19 counties and 40 localities across the state. Preliminary phase I results showed 13.9 percent of the 3,000 people have COVID-19 antibodies, indicating they were exposed to, recovered and are immune to the illness. No one under the age of 18 was tested.
“That’s the best indicator of how containment and close-down policies are working,” Gov. Cuomo said Thursday during a coronavirus briefing in the state Capitol.
The survey was the nation’s largest to develop a baseline COVID-19 infection rate, according to the governor’s office. Of the 3,000 people tested, 52 percent were female and 48 percent were male. About 21.2 percent of positives were collected in New York City, with 16.7 percent on Long Island, 11.7 percent in Westchester and Rockland counties and 3.6 percent in the rest of the state.
The virus infection rate continues to be highest in African American, Latinx, Hispanic and other communities of color. About 22.8 percent of people who identify as multiple, or other, races tested positive for virus antibodies. Roughly 22.1 percent of blacks, 22.5 percent of Latinx or Hispanic and 8.8 percent of Asians tested have COVID-19 antibodies. About 9.1 percent of whites tested positive. The state continues to prioritize diagnostic and antibody testing in communities of color, the governor said.
“We have undertaken the largest, most comprehensive study in the nation...3,000 is a significant data set, but it’s still preliminary,” Gov. Cuomo said.
With a 13.9 percent infection rate, about 2.7 million people have been infected statewide. As of Thursday afternoon, New York tested 695,920 people, revealing 263,460 positive cases of COVID-19.
The death rate may be lower than some estimates, the governor said, as New York’s COVID-19 fatalities reached 15,740 on Thursday — up from 15,302 on Wednesday. With about 15,700 fatalities, the death rate is approximately 0.5 percent, Gov. Cuomo said.
“But, it’s not accurate because there are many deaths not tested for,” he added of in-home fatalities.
The state saw 438 virus-related deaths Wednesday, including 403 in hospitals and 35 in nursing homes. The daily death toll remained flat from 474 fatalities Tuesday and 481 on Monday.
Hospitalization rates continued their downward trend to 15,021 on Thursday, down 578 patients from Wednesday. New hospitalizations remain flat at about 1,300 new virus patients per day statewide. The state reported 4,597 patients in intensive care. Net change in intubations was down 16 fewer patients Thursday to 3,918 total, according to the governor’s office.
“If you look at the curve, the curve continues to go down,” Gov. Cuomo said.
The governor railed against Sen. McConnell, R-Ky, after the Senate majority leader said on the Hugh Hewitt radio show Wednesday he’d be open to allowing states to file for bankruptcy. Sen. McConnell has been pushing back against federal aid for state and local governments in recent days.
“I would certainly be in favor of allowing states to use the bankruptcy route,” Sen. McConnell said. “It’s saved some cities, and there’s no good reason for it not to be available.”
Gov. Cuomo called Sen. McConnell’s suggestion that states declare bankruptcy amid the coronavirus pandemic as one of the “really dumb ideas of all time,” the governor said Thursday. Gov. Cuomo has repeatedly criticized federal lawmakers for passing four rounds of emergency COVID-19 legislation that gave billions to small businesses, large corporations and airlines, but nothing to help states’ widening budget gaps. The state anticipates a $10 billion to $15 billion budget shortfall and 20 percent spending cuts for school districts, hospitals and local governments if Congress doesn’t provide additional aid.
Gov. Cuomo, a Democrat, also criticized Sen. McConnell for a news release with a section about opposing the funding and “stopping blue-state bailouts.”
The states hardest hit by the virus — New York, New Jersey, California and Illinois, to name a few — have been predominantly Democratic, and Sen. McConnell’s language suggests lives in those places are worth less than others, Gov. Cuomo said.
“Don’t help New York because it is a Democratic state — how ugly a thought,” Gov. Cuomo said. “I mean, just think of what he’s saying.
“This is not the time or the place or the situation to start your divisive politics.”
U.S. Rep. Antonio R. Delgado, D-19, said Sen. McConnell’s statements show opposition to supporting first responders, teachers, police and other vital services state and local governments provide.
“Our rural communities are in dire need of assistance and Sen. McConnell’s callous and reckless comment about the urgent financial crisis civil servants across the country are facing reveals a glaring disconnect from the harsh realities on the ground,” Mr. Delgado said in a statement Wednesday night. “We need to be looking out for one another and working together at every level of government to protect our small businesses, support our family farmers and make sure our students have the opportunity to learn. Instead, Senator McConnell is jeopardizing the long-term financial health of our state. We need bipartisan solutions and relief, not politically charged, utterly misguided and counterproductive rhetoric.”
The state Department of Health and Attorney General Letitia A. James are investigating nursing homes and violations of executive orders in communicating with families of nursing home residents about COVID-19 tests results and deaths.
The state mandates all nursing homes to require temperature checks and personal protective equipment (PPE) for staff, isolating COVID-19 residents in mandatory quarantine, notifying all residents and their family members about residents who test positive or die from the virus within 24 hours and only readmitting COVID-19-positive residents if the nursing home has the ability to provide an adequate level of care.
The state announced new directives Thursday requiring nursing homes to immediately report actions they have taken to comply with all health department and Center for Disease Control and Prevention orders. The state health department will inspect facilities that have not complied with the directives. Facilities could be fined $10,000 per violation of failing to comply with state and federal directives, the governor said.
(1) comment
Good stuff, about a quarter of NYC is good to go. Nursing homes being looked into, cant argue with that.
