OSWEGO — As Oswego County residents are ditching the winter doldrums and ready to head outside, the coronavirus is biting at their heels, pushing most folks back into their homes.
And the virus is wreaking havoc with groups throughout the region trying to make plans for big events this spring and summer. Officials with the New York State Fair, Oswego Harborfest, the Oswego County Fair and others are moving forward, but don’t know what lurks about the corner.
Harborfest Executive Director Peter Myles said all music acts have been booked and half of the needed vendors are signed up for the 2020 festival set for July 26-28.
“We are monitoring the situation,” he said. “We have had discussions with the board, but haven’t made any decisions yet.”
He said the board was supposed to meet the beginning of April, but have put that off due to social distancing issues. Officials have not come up with a date at which a decision would have to be made on whether they festival is a go or a no for this year.
“We have to have a discussion on whether we follow Plan B, or C or D, or E,” he said.
Another event still a go is the Oswego County Fair, set for Aug. 5-9 at the fairgrounds in Sandy Creek.
“We have done away with meetings for now,” said Carol Sweeney of her fair board. “Everything is just on hold. We aren’t going to expose people.”
She said people have been calling about renting the fairgrounds for other events and “a lot of the planning for the fair” is done.
“If this goes into July, we’ll have to decide when to pull the plug,” she said. “We can’t have groups of people exposed. We have to decide at some point what we’re going to do.”
Part of the fair problem is vendors come from all over New York state and some come from as far away as Florida.
The New York State Fair is, of course, a much bigger operation and was planning to expand to 18 days this summer.
David Bullard, speaking for the fair, said officials for the fair and New York state – which runs the fair – continue to look at what’s happening with the virus to see what should be done.
“We continue to monitor the situation and plan for every contingency, but we remain optimistic that the 2020 fair will take place and we are proceeding accordingly,” he said. “Our agency also is involved in the state’s effort to fight the virus and we are standing ready to assist in any way possible. That is our first priority.”
Bullard said no date has been set as to when the fair officials would have to decide whether to proceed with the fair. “We will act based on changing conditions,” he said.
He added the biggest challenge with dealing with planning a huge state fair and a contagious virus is “the human challenge. The fair provides thousands of temporary jobs and fairs are the entire livelihoods of many vendors. At the same time, the fair must be safe for people to attend.”
The State Fair has been canceled before. Bullard said there was no fair from 1942-48 due to World War II as the fairgrounds was used as a military base at that time. The fair also closed early in 1998 when the Labor Day storm hit the fairgrounds and Syracuse area, killing two people at the fairgrounds.
The Oswego YMCA’s annual Dragon Boat Festival in Oswego still is a go for Aug. 7-8. But Y Executive Director Kerrie Webb said she and others are looking at the progression of the virus and will decide later on whether the festival needs to be postponed or canceled.
She also said the Dragon Boat Festival – a large fund raiser for the Y – also is keeping a watch on the water levels in Lake Ontario. She said if water levels are too high or there is massive flooding of docks like there was in 2017 and 2019, the festival also could be put in jeopardy.
The Children’s Advocacy Center WingFest – a large fundraiser for the nonprofit – is set for May 9 after being rescheduled from April 4. CAC Executive Director Tory DeCaire said he and others at the CAC also are “taking a wait and see, play it by ear” stance to see what happens with the virus and if the WingFest will have to be rescheduled again.
“About three weeks out, we will have to make a decision,” he said, noting vendors participating in the event would want to know if the event was on before they order food and materials they need. “We have vendors to think about,” he said.
Other events set for the summer include:
• 2020 Tour de Loop still on for Aug. 8 beginning at Rudy’s Lakeside
• It is the Fort Ontario Conference on History and Archaeology. It has it’s own Facebook page. This April 25-26 was supposed to be Americans and the Holocaust and two Fort Ontario Emergency Refugee Shelter. The Fort Ontario Conference on History and Archeology set for May 10 and 11 has been canceled until further notice.
• The Friends of Hospice Behind the Mask singing event set for May 29 at the American Foundry has been postpone until later in the year
• Oswego Players production of “Deadly Department” set to open March 27 has been canceled.
• Family Fun Day in South Park in Pulaski set for 9 a.m.-3 p.m. May 16. Pulaski Mayor Angel Rodriguez said it would be “premature” to say whether the event will still be held in May.
