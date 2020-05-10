WATERTOWN — Jefferson County confirmed an additional COVID-19 case Sunday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 66.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus still stands at 60.
There are six people in mandatory isolation and no people are hospitalized with the disease, resulting in six known active cases of the disease left in the county.
To date, 2,002 people have been tested with 1,936 negative results. There are no results pending, according to the county’s daily press release update.
There are 26 people in precautionary quarantine and 38 people in mandatory quarantine.
“While we continue to keep a tight lid in Jefferson County on the spread of this terrible virus, it is also very clear that it is not yet going away,” County Administrator Robert F. Hagemann said in the county’s daily press release. “Wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing is as critical as every to maintain.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.