Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

A shower or two around the area early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 61F. NW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

A shower or two around the area early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 61F. NW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 30%.