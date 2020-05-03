WATERTOWN — Jefferson County confirmed no new COVID-19 cases Sunday, leaving the county’s total number of confirmed cases at 61.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus remains at 54.
There are five people in mandatory isolation and two people hospitalized with the disease, resulting in seven active cases of the disease left in the county.
To date, 1,594 people have been tested with 1,533 negative results. There are no results pending, according to the county’s daily press release update.
“There were another 43 tests recorded, for which all 43 were negative,” the county’s press release stated.
There are 42 people in precautionary quarantine and 41 people in mandatory quarantine.
