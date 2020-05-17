WATERTOWN — Jefferson County confirmed no new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row Sunday, leaving the county’s total number of confirmed cases at 69.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus remains at 65.
There are four people in mandatory isolation and no people are hospitalized with the disease, resulting in four known active cases of the disease left in the county.
To date, 3,283 people have been tested with 3,214 negative results. There are no results pending, according to the county’s daily press release update.
“The number of new tests provided over yesterday (Saturday) increased by 140, which is also the same number of negative tests recorded,” County Adminstrator Robert F. Hagemann said in the release. “What that means is that there are no additional positive tests or mandatory isolations or hospitalized cases to report since yesterday’s (Saturday) update.”
There are 107 people in precautionary quarantine and 25 people in mandatory quarantine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.