LOWVILLE — Lewis County confirmed another COVID-19 case as of Sunday morning, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 20.

Eleven of the 20 confirmed cases have since recovered from the disease by the novel coronavirus. Eighty-eight people are in quarantine and nine people remain in isolation fighting the disease.

To date, 1,116 people have been tested in the county with 1,055 negative results and 41 results still pending. The county’s website was last updated with information in its COVID-19 update section as of 9:45 a.m. Sunday.