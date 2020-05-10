LOWVILLE — Lewis County continues to hold steady with 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday.
Eleven of the 13 confirmed cases have since recovered from the disease by the novel coronavirus. Twenty-six people are in quarantine and two person remains in isolation fighting the disease.
To date, 597 people have been tested in the county with 578 negative results and six results still pending. The county’s website was last updated with information in its COVID-19 update section as of 9:45 a.m. Sunday.
