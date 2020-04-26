OSWEGO — Confirmed cases of coronavirus within the county remain at 61 on Sunday as no new positive cases have been reported since Saturday, according to Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang’s Sunday update.
Forty-seven of the previous positive cases have since recovered and are no longer in mandatory quarantine. Two residents with positive cases of the virus have died, leaving 12 active cases in the county.
Sunday’s numbers are as follows:
The total number of people tested: 1,519
The total number of positive cases: 61
The total number of positive cases who have recovered: 47
Total number of deaths: 2
Total number of positive cases active: 12
The total number of negative results: 1,394
The total number of pending results: 59
The total number of people in precautionary quarantine: 54
The total number of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 42
The total number of people who have completed or have been released from monitoring: 1,572
This report is current as of 3 p.m. April 26.
COVID-19 has now been identified in the cities of Fulton and Oswego and the towns of Boylston, Constantia, Granby, Hastings, Mexico, Minetto, New Haven, Orwell, Oswego, Palermo, Richland, Sandy Creek, Schroeppel, Scriba, Volney, West Monroe and Williamstown.
Those infected with COVID-19 have ranged in age from a young child to senior citizens to people in every decade of life in-between. The Oswego County Health Department is investigating all cases and where appropriate, other family members and contacts have also been placed in mandatory quarantine or mandatory isolation.
All known contacts of COVID-19 positive patients are being notified. In the event that a known case had public exposure when they were contagious, such as someone who worked in a restaurant, the county health department would alert citizens through the news media and social media.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, difficulty breathing and gastrointestinal illness. The county health department follows NYS Department of Health guidelines for who should be quarantined and tested for coronavirus.
Oswego County presents videos highlighting various COVID-19 topics on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. They are scheduled to be posted by 4:30 p.m. on Oswego County’s COVID-19 YouTube playlist, Facebook and the county government website at oswegocounty.com.
Additional questions can be directed to the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330, which is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, or to the NYS COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065, which is open 24/7. For more information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.
