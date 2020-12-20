OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced today, Sunday, Dec. 20, that 42 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 3,052.
He reminds residents that new cases continue to be on the rise in Oswego County. “Our investigations show the virus is mostly being brought into a home by one member of the household and spreading in the home,” Huang said. “To protect yourself and your loved ones, please avoid non-essential gatherings and continue social distancing, face-masking and frequent handwashing.”
There are no new public exposures to report today. Locations of potential public exposure are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19. The public is urged to protect themselves as if they could potentially be exposed every time they are in a public place.
Huang also urges residents to get their flu shot if they have not already. “It’s not too late,” Huang said. “Getting the flu shot is more important than ever with this continuous rise in COVID-19 cases.”
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup added that the coronavirus is rampant throughout the county and we all need to work together to help prevent the spread of the disease. “Please take personal responsibility for your behaviors to keep yourselves, your families and your community safe,” said Chairman Weatherup. “Follow the advice of the Health Department, get your flu shot, practice preventative measures and comply with isolation and quarantine rules to help us all get on the other side of this.”
This report is current as of 3 p.m. Dec. 20.
Please know that these numbers fluctuate frequently. Recovered people are not deducted from the total number of positive cases.
Total - of positive cases: 3,052
Total deaths: 22
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
