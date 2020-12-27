OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Sunday, Dec. 27, that 52 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 3,422.
“In addition to the ever-increasing number of people in Oswego County who are becoming infected with the coronavirus, we are sad to report that we have lost four more of our residents to it,” said Huang. “Every death is an unfortunate development in our efforts to fight this disease and something that we never want to see. I would like to express our condolences to the families and friends of each of these patients.
“It is a sad reminder that this virus is rampant in our county and we must all do our part to protect our families and communities,” he continued. “For the safety of yourself and your loved ones; for your neighbors and community; for health care and front-line workers everywhere, please, follow the COVID-19 protocols. Wear a face mask over your nose and mouth in public, wash your hands frequently and practice social distancing. Most importantly, avoid non-essential gatherings.”
He also reminded residents that it’s not too late to get a flu shot. “This is more important than ever,” he said. “We have already had our first confirmed case of a person with both COVID-19 and influenza. Until we can all get the COVID-19 vaccine, at least the flu shot will protect you from that disease or reduce the severity of its symptoms. This action will go a long way toward helping preserve our health care system.”
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup emphasizes that residents need to work together to help prevent the spread of the disease. “Please take personal responsibility for your behaviors to keep yourselves, your families and your community safe,” said Chairman Weatherup. “Follow the advice of the Health Department. Comply with isolation and quarantine rules. Do all that you can to help get all of us through this pandemic.”
This report is current as of 3 p.m. Dec. 27. A more detailed report will be released Monday.
Please know that these numbers fluctuate frequently. Recovered people are not deducted from the total number of positive cases.
Total - of positive cases: 3,422
Total deaths: 33
Locations of potential public exposure are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19. The public is urged to protect themselves as if they could potentially be exposed every time they are in public.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
