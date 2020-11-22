OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Sunday, Nov. 22, that 66 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases in Oswego County to 1,465. There are five confirmed COVID-19 related deaths in Oswego County.
“COVID-19 is spreading at an alarming pace in communities throughout the county,” said Huang. “Today we had another record high case report in a single day. As I said on Friday – just two days ago – it took two months to break the record high on November 13. Then it took a week to set up another new record last Friday. Now, just two days later, the newest and the highest number yet.
“Our staff is working seven days a week to quickly investigate cases and prevent the virus from spreading,” he added. “Other county departments have been coming to support the Health Department; however, we are a small county, and our resources will not be able to keep up with the pace the virus is now setting.”
The health department continues to find many small clusters accelerated by social gatherings. Huang said, “Once again, I implore my fellow residents to improve their preventive measures. Community prevention needs everyone to take action. Without that, we will not be able to contain the virus. This is the limit of public health. I cannot stress this enough. Please wear a face mask, social distance, avoid social gatherings, and wash your hands frequently.”
This report is current as of 3 p.m. Nov. 22. A more detailed report will be issued Monday.
These numbers fluctuate frequently. Recovered people are not deducted from the total number of positive cases.
- Total - of positive cases: 1,465
- Total deaths: 5
“The COVID virus is now rampant in our communities,” said Legislature Chairman James Weatherup. “If we want to slow the spread of the virus, we need to change our behaviors. Each one of us must take personal responsibility so that we can avoid additional restrictions and future shutdowns.”
Senior Public Health Educator Diane Oldenburg emphasizes, “If you are sick, it is important that you stay home and isolate yourself from other household members. Those who are sick should sleep alone in a separate room, designate a separate bathroom for their use, or disinfect the bathroom after each use. Wash your hands frequently, cover your coughs and sneezes, wear a mask if you must be in common areas of the household, and keep six feet apart whenever possible.”
Supervising Public Health Nurse Jodi Martin said the holidays need to be celebrated differently this year. “Make plans to celebrate with only your household members,” she said. “Even small gatherings of families from out of town or other households could lead to the spread of COVID-19.”
