CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department on Sunday reported one new case of COVID-19. The total number of confirmed cases to-date is now at 204.
There have been 183 people that have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus and have been released from isolation.
One person is being treated in the hospital for the disease and the number of deaths attributed to the disease remains at two.
The state Department of Health reports that 9,157 people have been tested for the virus in the county as of Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.