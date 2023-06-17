Sunscreen needs for any complexion

Q: I spent many a summer at the beach growing up. My mother always slathered me with sunscreen. Now, as a 30-year-old woman, sunscreen remains a part of my routine, regardless of the weather. Recently, I was surprised to learn that one of my friends — a young Black woman — never wears sunscreen. She said her darker complexion means she’s protected from sun damage and, thus, not at risk for skin cancer. Is this true? I thought all people were susceptible to skin cancer.
A: You are correct. Regardless of skin tone, anyone can get skin cancer. Although people with darker skin produce more melanin, which does have some additional sun defense, that does not mean darker-skinned people are fully protected from developing skin cancer.
People who have lighter or fair skin color are at increased risk of sunburn and skin cancer, but any person can experience sun damage and develop skin cancer. Sunscreen is important for all skin types and tones — and not just on sunny days.
Statistics indicate that people with darker skin have a lower rate of skin cancers, but studies have shown that they tend to be diagnosed later and at a worse stage, which is more challenging to treat.
Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the U.S. The American Academy of Dermatology estimates that 1 in 5 people will develop skin cancer annually. In general, exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light from the sun or tanning equipment increases the risk of developing skin cancer.
There are three primary types of skin cancer: basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and melanoma. Basal cell and squamous cell carcinoma are the most common and are estimated to affect more than 5 million people in the U.S. annually. Melanoma accounts for most deaths due to skin cancer.
Research has found that melanoma prognosis and survival are worse for certain minority groups, especially Black and Hispanic people when compared to white people.
Practicing good sun safety and taking precautions to reduce UV ray exposure is important for everyone, regardless of skin color. Avoid being in the sun during peak hours (10 a.m.-3 p.m.), or when the UV index is at a level 3 or higher. Seek shade when possible; wear sunscreen every day, even if you work indoors; and wear sun protective gear outdoors, including a hat, sunglasses, and long-sleeved shirts or pants.
With respect to sunscreens, look for a broad-spectrum product with sun protection factor (SPF) 30 or higher. Recent research has shown that a higher SPF provides better protection. You also want to find a sunscreen that is labeled as broad-spectrum or full-spectrum sunscreen.
There are many different types of sunscreen. Both chemical and physical sunscreens offer effective sun protection when applied correctly. Chemical sunscreens work by absorbing the UV light and causing it to undergo a chemical reaction that prevents it from damaging your skin. Physical sunscreen literally blocks UV light from reaching your skin by either reflecting the light or absorbing it. These products contain zinc oxide or titanium dioxide.
Chemical sunscreen tends to be easier to spread and blend on the skin compared to mineral/barrier sunscreen, which is usually zinc-based and, therefore, thicker and whiter in color.
While zinc sunscreen is less irritating for sensitive skin, it may be more cumbersome for people with darker skin tones.
Recently, many brands have created sunscreens that blend more easily with a variety of skin tones. Find one that you like and you feel comfortable applying — and reapplying — to your skin.
The key to getting the full amount of SPF protection from sunscreen is applying it generously and frequently. Most people simply do not apply enough. For example, about 2 tablespoons of sunscreen, or about enough to fill a shot glass, is only enough for your face, your neck and the back of your hands. Apply sunscreen generously to the rest of your exposed skin as well. Reapply sunscreen at least every two hours, or more often if you’ve been sweating or swimming. Sunscreen may be water-resistant, but no sunscreen is waterproof. — Dr. Naiara Sbroggio Barbosa , Dermatology, Mayo Clinic, Jacksonville, Florida
