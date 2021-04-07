ALBANY — With COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expanded to all New Yorkers at least 16 years old as of Tuesday, the State University of New York is launching its own distribution program.
SUNY Chancellor James J. Malatras on Tuesday announced the effort to deliver thousands of single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines to inoculate students before they head home for the summer.
A total of 18,600 J&J doses are being distributed to 34 of SUNY’s 64 campuses, according to the chancellor’s announcement.
“Giving residential students the one-shot option helps clear a crucial logistical hurdle in the race to get people fully vaccinated before they leave campus and return to their hometown communities,” Mr. Malatras said. “We strongly encourage all students to schedule their appointments as soon as they can; to do their part in protecting themselves, their families and their communities; and to help spread the word about the many benefits of the COVID-19 vaccines.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports high efficacy in the three vaccines authorized for use in the United States, and continues to recommend social distancing and masking to protect one another.
More than 900,000 vaccines have been administered since December across vaccination sites on 36 SUNY campuses. The state-run site at SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall has administered more than 50,000 doses alone.
As part of the J&J distribution, SUNY Potsdam and SUNY Canton are expecting to initially receive 1,500 doses to be shared between students at the two campuses.
In a Wednesday statement, SUNY Canton Executive Director for University Relations Lenore E. VanderZee said students have already expressed interest in getting vaccinated, with the university assisting with the sign-up process.
“We see first-hand the importance of getting as many people vaccinated as possible on our path to normalcy,” she said.
Depending on demand, additional doses may be allotted to St. Lawrence County’s two SUNY schools, both planning to work with the Maxcy Hall site for delivery.
Students and all other north country residents 16 and older can sign up for appointments to receive a two-dose vaccine series. Both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines require two doses for maximum effectiveness.
New Yorkers can check for Maxcy Hall appointment availability at am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov.
In St. Lawrence County, Friday’s Moderna clinic at the Ogdensburg Golden Dome listed more than 200 open appointments as of Wednesday night. The county is currently only receiving doses of the Moderna vaccine, which is approved for people 18 and older. The registration link is posted to the county Public Health Department website.
Jefferson County Public Health Service is hosting a Friday clinic at its Meade Street building in Watertown for 16- and 17-year-olds only. The registration link is posted to the Public Health Service website.
For the north country region — grouped as Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Franklin, Clinton, Essex and Hamilton counties for COVID tracking — 37.1% of the total 418,971 population has received at least one vaccine dose, according to the state Department of Health. More than 115,500 people have completed a vaccine series as of Wednesday morning, an increase of more than 10,000 from last week.
