CANTON — Saturday afternoon, in the front yards along a short stretch of Farmer Street, families began to come outside.
SUNY Canton women’s lacrosse coach Adam Todd set up a speaker and then talked to his neighbors about his plan.
Mr. Todd had enlisted his neighbors to help him make a video directed at his team, that had to abandon its season due to the coronavirus.
Accompanying Mr. Todd was Bryan Parker, SUNY Canton’s Fitness Center director, and Roody, the school’s mascot.
Mr. Todd talked a little bit about the importance of fitness and then Roody and Mr. Parker led the neighborhood in a short aerobic workout.
It was episode 12 of Mr. Todd’s daily 30 for 30 video project.
The SUNY Canton women’s lacrosse team was in Florida on a spring break tour and getting ready to play just their fourth game of the season when their season came to an abrupt halt.
The season was called off and the girls on the team headed to their homes to continue their academics online and alone.
“I wanted to make sure we stayed in touch as a team,” Mr. Todd said about the daily videos he is posting on social media.
The videos cover a range of topics. Some are about fitness, others are about motivation and leadership. Mr. Todd has plans to do book reviews and he talks about connecting with family and even music.
Mr. Todd started posting the videos on April 1 and said he chose to do 30 because of the 30-day shutdown.
“It may not be over in 30 days, but we will be 30 days closer than we were when we started on April first,” he said.
Mr. Todd had high expectations for his team this year. They were coming off their best season ever last year when they qualified for the NCAA Tournament. Even though they lost all three of the games they had played this season, things were going well.
“It felt like we were getting ready to turn a corner,” Mr. Todd said.
He had deliberately scheduled tough teams for the first games of the season before league play.
Now that this season is a bust, Mr. Todd wants the team to focus its energy on academics.
“We spend pretty much 10 months of the year gearing up for a two-month season and to have it pulled out like that, you’re stuck with all that energy that you are not quite sure what to do with,” he said. “Mostly we are there to support them as they finish up their academics for the rest of the semester.”
Mr. Todd plans out his videos about a week at a time and, while he takes it seriously, he doesn’t worry too much about production values. His audience is his team and his recruits.
“I don’t want it to be super polished,” he said. “I want it to show who we are as a program and to be as authentic as we can.”
You can find the videos on Twitter @CantonWLAX. On Facebook, search for SUNY Canton Women’s Lacrosse.
