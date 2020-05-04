CANTON — SUNY Canton on Monday announced plans to delay the start of the fall semester as a COVID-19 precaution.
Fall classes were scheduled to begin Aug. 20, but will now start Aug. 27, according to the university.
University officials made the decision to move the start date “to increase the probability for an in-person, on-campus fall semester and allow for an expanded recruitment season.”
No final decision has been made about the style of fall semester learning, and the university is considering several options: a traditional semester with face-to-face classes, an online and in-person hybrid and a completely online term.
“We understand that many of our students and the greater community have questions about our plans moving forward,” SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran said in a statement. “We promise that we will share additional information as soon as possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.