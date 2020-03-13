CANTON — Due to concerns about the novel coronavirus, and as a part of the college’s ongoing COVID-19 response plan, Law Enforcement Day has been rescheduled for the fall 2020 semester.
The SUNY Canton Center for Criminal Justice, Intelligence and Cybersecurity has rescheduled its series of dynamic presentations focused around “Resilience and Recovery” for the college’s 10th annual Law Enforcement Day.
The event will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 15 in the college’s Richard W. Miller Campus Center Kingston Theater. SUNY Canton extends an invitation to interested members of the community for the free event.
