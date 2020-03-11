With 216 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York and a state of emergency declared, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Wednesday that all SUNY and CUNY schools will move to remote learning from March 19 through at least the end of the spring semester.
The move follows the World Health Organization declaring the viral disease COVID-19, or coronavirus, a pandemic Wednesday.
“Now that the virus has a foothold in so many countries, the threat of a pandemic has become very real,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in Geneva. “But it would be the first pandemic in history that could be controlled.”
The SUNY and CUNY system move to remote learning comes after several other universities in New York, Massachusetts, Maryland, California and other states made the switch this week.
SUNY Potsdam has extended its spring break, which is currently ongoing, to March 22, when classes will resume online. The university continues to be “in very close contact” with its students and is working to make accommodations for those staying on campus, Director of Public Relations Alexandra Jacobs Wilke said.
No SUNY Canton students were studying abroad in affected areas this semester, and to SUNY Canton’s knowledge, no faculty members or staff have traveled to affected areas recently, according to a statement from the university.
The U.S. State Department issues travel advisories at one of four levels, with Level 1 as, “exercise normal precautions,” and Level 4, “do not travel.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issues similar advisories on a three-level scale: Level 1 Watch, “practice usual precautions,” Level 2 Alert, “practice enhanced precautions,” and Level 3 Warning, “avoid all non-essential travel.”
A CDC Level 2 advisory is currently issued for Japan, and Level 3 advisories are in place for China, Italy, Iran and South Korea.
During a March 4 news conference, Gov. Cuomo announced SUNY and CUNY study abroad programs in China, Italy, Japan, Iran and South Korea have been suspended through at least Aug. 1, over COVID-19 concerns.
SUNY Canton has also canceled this weekend’s North Country Kids Expo with the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce.
The event was originally planned for Saturday at the Roos House Athletic Center, and the cancellation is a “precautionary measure,” the chamber said. Details about potentially rescheduling the expo were not available at the time of this report.
In response to COVID-19, K-12 schools and private colleges in the north country are continuing to take steps to curb coronavirus spread, in line with state, federal and international guidelines.
Canton Central School District is planning to determine students’ internet access through a district-wide survey, to better understand student and family needs should the district shift to remote learning.
St. Lawrence University, Canton, will implement a three-week remote learning period following the university’s spring break, which runs from this Friday to March 22. Beginning March 23, students will continue classes online through at least April 13.
More details about a decision to return to on-campus learning will be provided by April 6, according to a university statement.
All SLU-sponsored spring break travel, including domestic and international trips, has been canceled, and students are asked to leave campus for spring break by 5 p.m. Saturday, unless they have been approved by the SLU Office of Residence Life to remain on campus for the break and remote learning period.
Athletic competitions, both on- and off-campus, have also been suspended through April 13.
The SLU campus will remain open and operational during the three-week period, with faculty and staff asked to maintain their normal work schedules.
Clarkson University, Potsdam, takes its spring break from Friday to March 23, and plans to continue on-campus learning on March 23, though Clarkson President Anthony G. Collins said the university is “ready for other high-quality scenarios,” such as online or accelerated classes.
Clarkson’s Student Health and Counseling Center will be adjusting its services starting March 23, shifting from offering walk-in hours to being a call-in center. Students who want to seek services for all medical and counseling needs will be required to make an appointment first.
Further steps may involve “approaches that transition into more social distancing,” Clarkson announced this week. Those approaches may include canceling or postponing events that are expected to host more than 50 people, holding lecture classes of more than 50 people online, postponing external speaker events and coordinating athletic policies with the Liberty League and Eastern College Athletic Conference.
Syracuse University classes will go online through at least March 30, with a one-week spring break starting next week.
As of Tuesday, the WHO reports 113,702 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 4,012 deaths globally, and as of Wednesday afternoon, the CDC reports 938 cases and 29 deaths in the United States.
