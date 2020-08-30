ONEONTA — SUNY Oneonta will move to remote instruction for two weeks after more than 100 students tested positive for COVID-19, the governor said, as a SWAT team is deployed to the downstate campus to contain the cluster.
The closure of the Oneonta campus was announced Sunday by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras during a press call with reporters. According to Mr. Malatras, the closure comes after students reported “several large parties” last week.
“Unfortunately, because of those larger gatherings, there were several students who were symptomatic for COVID,” Mr. Malatras said.
On Thursday, Gov. Cuomo announced that any state college with 100 positive COVID-19 cases, or a number of cases equal to 5 percent of their population of students and faculty — whichever is less — must close and return to remote learning for two weeks.
Upon initial testing, Mr. Malatras said, the campus’ first 20 positive results were confirmed. The SUNY Upstate Medical University team in Syracuse was then sent to Oneonta to test the nearly 3,000 students on campus. They confirmed roughly 50 more cases at that point. Mr. Malatras said they’ve confirmed another 34 positive tests since then, bringing the campus’ total to 105 positive tests. Those 105 positive results are about 3 percent of the total student and faculty population at SUNY Oneonta.
Gov. Cuomo said the 3 percent infection rate is high for a dense environment like a college campus or a city.
The governor also announced the deployment of a SWAT team to the Oneonta campus to contain the virus cluster. The state team will include 71 contact tracers and eight case investigators. The state will also open three free, rapid virus testing sites in Oneonta. The testing sites, the governor said, will be open to all city residents by appointment. Results will be returned in as quickly as 15 minutes. The testing site locations will be announced today.
Five SUNY Oneonta students were suspended for hosting last week’s parties, and three campus organizations have been suspended. Last week, after only two days of classes, 43 SUNY Plattsburgh students were suspended for similarly violating social distancing and mask wearing requirements after they gathered in a closed city park without masks.
“We’re going to be tough on those students, not because we want to ruin their fun, but this is a different time and this goes to what other campuses are doing,” Mr. Malatras said.
Gov. Cuomo warned that private colleges, while they are not monitored as closely by the state as public colleges, will have to keep a close eye on their student bodies as well to ensure they don’t see spikes in virus cases. He suggested those schools follow similar policies to what SUNY has implemented.
Gov. Cuomo said he sees colleges as indicators of what may come as other schools and offices reopen.
“Colleges, to me, are very much a canary in the coal mine,” he said. “Colleges are showing what happens when you bring back a concentration of people, even with all the precautions, even with everything we know, because you still run into human behavior.”
Gov. Cuomo said he’s anticipating similar issues with spikes in positive test results will come when K-12 schools reopen.
He suggested colleges, school districts and other organizations, which involve a large number of people conglomerating, all err on the side of caution, and prepare before beginning to welcome people back into the buildings.
“If you’re not ready, better you start when you are ready, you know?,” the governor said. “Everybody is anxious to get back to school, I get it, but everybody should be anxious to get back to a safe school.”
The governor also announced Sunday that 100,022 test results were reported to the state on Saturday — a new record high. Of those, 698 test results, or 0.69 percent, were returned positive. This marks the 23rd straight day with an infection rate below 1 percent.
Johnson Newspaper Corp. reporter Kate Lisa contributed to this report.
