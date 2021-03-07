SUNY Oswego researchers studying how to better detect COVID mutations

SUNY Oswego junior biochemistry majors (from left) Vikrant Jandev and Angela Wu work in a Shineman Center lab in a study aiming to more accurately detect COVID-19 and mutating strains of the virus. Their participation is funded by a SUNY grant as they work with faculty members, Kestas Bendinskas and Julia Koeppe, with a goal of using their discoveries to inform and train students and researchers in the SUNY system and beyond.