POTSDAM — The state-run COVID-19 vaccination clinic at SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall is seeing a decline in appointment registrations, and is now fulfilling same-day appointments.
During a public SUNY Potsdam College Council meeting Friday morning, council member and Waddington Town Supervisor Alex V. Hammond said site volunteers will be posting roadside signs encouraging motorists to stop in to register and get vaccinated.
“We have a lot of vaccine and appointments that are not being filled on a daily basis,” he said. “Nothing’s being thrown away, nothing’s being wasted, but we have a number of appointments we do on a daily basis and we aren’t reaching that goal currently.”
Mr. Hammond also serves as a captain in the New York Army National Guard and is commanding the unit tasked with assisting health care workers at Maxcy Hall.
“We have open appointments every day, so if you have anybody that needs to be vaccinated, groups of people, let us know,” he said. “Send them over.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.