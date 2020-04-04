The clock tower atop Satterlee Hall has been the main symbol of SUNY Potsdam since it was first constructed. The campus has been quiet since the COVID-19 pandemic has closed down schools and institutions across the state. There are currently 85 students residing on SUNY Potsdam’s campus, but are restricted to their dorms in compliance with CDC social-distancing guidelines, according to school officials. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times