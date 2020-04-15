POTSDAM — With 101 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County as of Wednesday afternoon, SUNY Potsdam is preparing to take part in the state’s “surge and flex” system if upstate medical needs increase.
Introduced by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo during his April 5 COVID-19 press conference, the “surge and flex” concept shifts medical equipment and personnel to areas of highest need, positioning private and public hospitals and facilities across networks in the same system.
SUNY Potsdam has set aside free housing with basic amenities in Sisson Hall for a potential influx of health care workers who may need a place to stay.
Based on building sketches, Sisson Hall’s three floors and additional basement space is comprised of over 400 rooms.
“We thought it may be of use to traveling health care workers, in the case of more of those workers coming into the area,” SUNY Potsdam Director of Public Relations Alexandra Jacobs Wilke said.
The Sisson Hall housing offer, which would be facilitated by the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department and St. Lawrence Health System hospitals, is also intended for area health care workers or others working in high-risk environments.
Those workers, Ms. Jacobs Wilke said, would have the opportunity to temporarily reside away from their families to prevent family exposure to COVID-19.
The university has also offered residence hall spaces as possible locations for the St. Lawrence Health System to use as overflow space or temporary intensive care units.
As a designated American Red Cross emergency facility, SUNY Potsdam’s Jerry Welsh Gymnasium in the Maxcy Hall Athletic Complex is also available for use if deemed necessary by local emergency officials.
About 70 students, housed in individual rooms in separate buildings from Sisson Hall, remain on campus under exceptions outlined by the State University of New York.
International students who are unable to return home, those who have limited or no access to technology at home or those who do not have “a safe or appropriate alternative location” have been permitted to stay on SUNY campuses.
Of the county’s 101 confirmed cases of COVID-19, eight have been identified as SUNY Potsdam students. Two of those eight positive cases are students living off campus, according to the university.
SUNY Potsdam reports 38 total people from the university have been tested — 30 students and 8 employees.
As of Wednesday, all eight positive individuals have been cleared by the county Public Health Department after completing mandatory quarantine.
