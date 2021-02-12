POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam President Kristen G. Esterberg, in a message to the college Friday, announced that 22 positive cases of COVID-19 had been discovered among students.
There are 13 cases associated with off-campus students and nine cases on campus.
There were no positive results in this week’s employee testing, she said.
The college’s Student Health Services has notified all positive students of their individual results, and anyone who was in close contact with those who tested positive will continue to be notified so they can quarantine, she added.
Of the positive results, 15 cases were identified through surveillance testing, and an additional seven cases were identified through in-office appointments for close contacts or for symptomatic students.
Student Health Services currently has a few more test results pending, Ms. Esterberg said.
“Given the trend,” she added, “we do expect our numbers to continue to rise.”
Due to the positive cases, the university will continue to limit in-person events. The dining halls, residence hall lounges and recreational spaces will remain closed.
In-person classes are still set to resume Monday because the number of positive cases does not exceed the thresholds under state guidelines for a pause on in-person instruction.
“What happens next depends on you,” Ms. Esterberg wrote. “We can’t emphasize this enough.
“If we want to have a safe and successful semester, everyone has to do their part,” she added. “If we don’t get this spread under control early, we may not ever be able to open up those in-person activities that we all miss so much.”
Students are required to wear face coverings in all public places, practice social distancing and have no gatherings. They must stay home if they are sick and not leave the area during the semester. Students are also required to be tested weekly for the virus.
