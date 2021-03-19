SUNY Potsdam’s vaccination site delivered its 50,000th vaccine Friday. From left are Spc. Joseph Nolan, New York Army National Guard of Yonkers; Jessi Fullerton, LPN, vaccinator of Norfolk; SUNY Potsdam President Kristin G. Esterberg, Janey Richards of Heuvelton; Brynn Dickerson, data entry of Norfolk; Cpl. Christopher Sikkens, New York Army National Guard of Potsdam; and Jeff Green, pharmacist of Ogdensburg. Provided photo