POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam’s vaccination site delivered its 50,000th vaccine Friday.
SUNY Potsdam President Kristin G. Esterberg presented the recipient, Janey Richards, who graduated from the college in 1973, with a small gift.
POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam’s vaccination site delivered its 50,000th vaccine Friday.
SUNY Potsdam President Kristin G. Esterberg presented the recipient, Janey Richards, who graduated from the college in 1973, with a small gift.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.