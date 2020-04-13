POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam assistant professor of psychology Claire J. Starrs has launched an online study exploring the emotional unknowns of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A clinical psychology researcher, Ms. Starrs is gathering data through a 30- to 40-minute online survey about responses and stressors related to the novel coronavirus and the crisis still unfolding.
Titled “Resiliency, Psychological Distress & Coping During COVID-19,” the survey is completed anonymously and is open to anyone 18 or older who is affiliated with SUNY Potsdam, other area colleges and any resident of St. Lawrence County.
The survey can be accessed through SUNY Potsdam’s website. For more information, contact Ms. Starrs at starrscj@potsdam.edu.
